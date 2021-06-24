News Britney Spears Speaks Out at Conservatorship Hearing: Mariah Carey, Halsey and More Rally Behind Her By Nicole Massabrook June 24, 2021 John Photography/Shutterstock 30 3 / 30 Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi “F—KING FREE BRITNEY!” tweeted the Jersey Shore star. “We are all here for you queen!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News