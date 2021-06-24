News

Britney Spears Speaks Out at Conservatorship Hearing: Mariah Carey, Halsey and More Rally Behind Her

By
Nicole Snooki Polizzi adopted
 John Photography/Shutterstock
30
3 / 30
podcast

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

“F—KING FREE BRITNEY!” tweeted the Jersey Shore star. “We are all here for you queen!”

Back to top