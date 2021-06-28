Paris Hilton

“It just broke my heart,” Hilton said during a July episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast. “Dealing with it as a teenager was hard, but I can’t imagine, still, as an adult, after working your entire life. … She’s built a huge empire. She’s a legend, she’s an icon, she’s a mother. She’s amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life.”

She also responded to Spears’ comment that she didn’t believe the abuse claims in Hilton’s doc, explaining, “I know that she didn’t mean it in that way. She meant when she saw it, she couldn’t even believe it. What she said was, people hear that, ‘It’s Britney Spears’ [or] ‘It’s Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives. Who is gonna believe [it]? I didn’t even believe Paris, who’s gonna believe me?'”