Love Lives

Britney Spears Sparks Engagement Rumors While Making Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

By
 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Bling Alert

The glitzy band on “…Baby One More Time” singer’s left ring finger featured three diamonds.

