Britney Spears

The Princess of Pop made her mark with a slew of hit songs, successful world tours and a Las Vegas residency. As of February 2021, Forbes reported that her net worth was $60 million. While she once worked nonstop, Britney’s lawyer revealed in November 2020 that she “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Britney spoke for herself during a June 2021 court hearing, publicly stating for the first time her desire to end her conservatorship.