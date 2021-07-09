Bryan Spears

Jamie and Lynne’s eldest child was born in April 1977. He majored in kinesiology at Southeastern Louisiana University, his mom’s alma mater. Bryan began working as a manager for his family after Britney became famous. He also served as a producer on several of sister Jamie Lynn’s projects, including Zoey 101.

Bryan married Graciella Sanchez in 2009, but she filed for divorce in August 2015. They share daughter Lexie.

Bryan spoke out about the conservatorship in July 2020, insisting on the “As Not Seen on TV” podcast that it has “been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best.”