Jamie and Lynne’s youngest child was born in April 1991. She became a star in her own right while playing the lead on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008. She pursued a country music career in 2013 and began appearing on Sweet Magnolias in 2020.

Jamie Lynn took a step back from the spotlight after she announced in 2007 that she was pregnant with her first child at age 16. She welcomed daughter Maddie in June 2008 with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. The actress married Jamie Watson in March 2014, and their daughter, Ivey, arrived in April 2018.

Jamie Lynn showed support for Britney in June 2021, saying in Instagram Story videos that she has “nothing to gain or lose either way” from the conservatorship as she is Britney’s “sister who is only concerned about her happiness.” She noted the following month that “everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.”

A New Yorker article published in July 2021 claimed that Jamie Lynn is the only member of the “Gimme More” singer’s immediate family who is not on her payroll, which Jamie Lynn confirmed via her Instagram Story. “Facts….now leave my broke-ass alone,” she wrote.