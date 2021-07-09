Jamie Spears

Britney’s father was married to Debbie Sanders Cross before tying the knot with Lynne in July 1976. Lynne filed for divorce in 1980, requesting a temporary restraining order at the time. However, the couple reconciled and welcomed Britney in 1981. They divorced in May 2002 but got back together in 2010, though they never remarried. They seemingly separated in 2020.

Jamie went to rehab for alcohol issues in 2004. He suffered a health scare in November 2018 when he was hospitalized for a ruptured colon.

Prior to serving as Britney’s conservator, Jamie worked as a welder in the 1970s, had a construction business in the ‘80s and opened a spa with Lynne in the ‘80s.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2019 that Kevin Federline — the father of Britney’s sons, Preston and Jayden — was granted a restraining order that prevented Jamie from seeing his grandsons for three years following an alleged altercation with Preston.

Britney lashed out at her father at the June 2021 hearing, claiming that he “should be in jail” for “punishing” her via the conservatorship. Jamie has denied any wrongdoing.