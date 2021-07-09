Lynne Spears

Lynne was married to Jamie from 1976 to 2002. She owned and operated a daycare in Louisiana and worked as a teacher. She cowrote two books with Britney: 2000’s Heart to Heart and 2001’s A Mother’s Gift. She released her memoir, Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World, in 2008.

Lynne stepped into the conservatorship battle in July 2020 when she requested to be involved in decisions related to her daughter’s finances. Jamie claimed in court documents obtained by Us in April 2021 that his ex-wife had “zero involvement in her daughter’s conservatorship until very recently.”

Lynne admitted to the New Yorker in July 2021 that she had “mixed feelings” about the conservatorship, adding: “It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry.”