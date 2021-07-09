Preston Federline

Britney and ex-husband Kevin, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007, welcomed their first son, Sean Preston, in September 2005.

The exes had a 50-50 custody agreement before Preston’s alleged altercation with Jamie, after which Britney got her sons 30 percent of the time and Kevin had them the other 70 percent.

Kevin reacted to his ex-wife’s court statement in June 2021. “The best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy. And if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised,” his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said in a statement. “[Kevin] certainly respects Britney and only hopes [for] the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for the kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”