Mental Health Britney Spears Focuses on ‘Mental and Physical Health’ After Explosive Conservatorship Hearing By Eliza Thompson 2 hours ago Courtesy Britney Spears/Instagram 6 3 / 6 Cooling Off Spears staged her own Little Mermaid moment in the Maui water. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News