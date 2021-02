She Also Worked for the Jonas Brothers

After exiting Britney’s team, Culotta went on to briefly serve as the Jonas Brothers’ assistant before returning to work for the “Perfume” singer again. “Britney has always held a special place in my heart,” she told Us at the time. “[I] felt like I had to be a part of this exciting time in Britney’s career. I love Britney and missed her dearly.”

By 2016, Culotta had become the VIP coordinator for meet and greets during Britney’s tour.