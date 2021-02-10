She Stopped Working for Britney’s Team in 2007

Culotta began working for the Grammy winner in 1998 but announced her departure from Britney’s team in 2007 via a fan site. “I cherish ALL the incredible opportunities that came my way thru my job with Britney and am crushed/saddened/heart sick by the way her life is unfolding,” she wrote, per Today.com. “There’s just so much you can do to help a person — I don’t dare want to be an enabler, and I cannot love her enough for the both of us. I cannot convince her in ANY way to love herself.”