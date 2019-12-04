Pics

Britney Spears Hits the Pool in a Bikini With Boyfriend Sam Asghari in Miami: Pics

By
Britney Spears Hits the Pool in Miami With Sam Asghari
 Splash News/MEGA
8
9 / 8

Wanting the Best

The personal trainer “only wants the best for Britney, her boys and her happiness,” the insider added.

Back to top