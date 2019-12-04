Pics Britney Spears Hits the Pool in a Bikini With Boyfriend Sam Asghari in Miami: Pics By Dan Clarendon December 3, 2019 Splash News/MEGA 8 9 / 8 Wanting the Best The personal trainer “only wants the best for Britney, her boys and her happiness,” the insider added. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News