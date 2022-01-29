Another Scathing Social Media Post

“Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all 👏🏼📚👎🏻 !!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s—t but your f—king lying just like you lied about Alexa Nikolas !!!!” Britney wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!! I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”