Baring It All

In March 2022, an insider told Us that Britney “will hold nothing back” in her memoir. Us confirmed one month prior that the “Unusual You” singer inked a multimillion-dollar deal with Simon & Schuster for a tell-all book. “Britney feels extremely betrayed by Jamie Lynn, as she has expressed publicly,” the source added. “She will lay out that without her, Jamie Lynn would have no career.”