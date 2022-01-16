Britney Backtracks

After Britney implied that her sister was “scum,” the Grammy winner walked back some of her jabs. “I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me,” she wrote via Twitter in January 2022.

“All I know is I love you unconditionally!!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me most!!!” the engaged singer added.