My ‘So Called Support System’

The “Toxic” singer shared a second quote the following day that read, “Take me as I am or kiss my ass, eat s–t and step on LEGOs.” After slamming those who make fun of her dancing videos, Britney called out both her father and sister. “I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think I’ve done that for the past 13 years,” she wrote. “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply.”