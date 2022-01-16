Pleading for Privacy

Jamie Lynn responded to Britney in her Instagram story after the “Bombastic Love” singer walked back a few comments but still maintained that Jamie Lynn was lying.

“Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” the former Nickelodeon star shared via her Instagram Story in January 2022.

Jamie Lynn continued, writing, “In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you.”