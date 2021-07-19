Slamming the ‘People Closest’ to Her

On July 16, Britney shared a quote via her Instagram that read, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.” In a lengthy caption, she explained what she is going through.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that,” the Crossroads star wrote. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all. … If you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny.”