Love Lives

Britney Spears Jets to Hawaii for Early Birthday Trip With Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘Work on Yourself’

By
Britney Spears Jets to Hawaii for Early Birthday Trip With Boyfriend Sam Asghari
 Courtesy of Sam Asghari/Instagram
7
7 / 7
podcast
Flash_600x338

Paradise

The Iran native watched the sun set from their balcony.

Back to top