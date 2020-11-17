Love Lives

Britney Spears Jets to Hawaii for Early Birthday Trip With Boyfriend Sam Asghari: ‘Work on Yourself’

By
Britney Spears Jets to Hawaii for Early Birthday Trip With Boyfriend Sam Asghari
 Courtesy of Sam Asghari/Instagram
7
6 / 7
podcast
Flash_600x338

Right by the Ocean

Asghari showed the stunning view from the pair’s hotel suite on his Instagram Stories.

Back to top