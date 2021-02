2011

Timberlake was often asked about Spears over the years, telling Vanity Fair in 2011 that they hadn’t spoken in “nine or ten years.”

“We were two birds of the feather — small-town kids, doing the same thing,” he told the magazine. “But then you become adults and the way you were as kids doesn’t make any sense. I won’t speak on her, but at least for me, I was a totally different person. I just don’t think we were normal; there was nothing normal about our existence.”