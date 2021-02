2013

Before performing “Cry Me a River” in 2013, Timberlake told the crowd, “Sometimes in life, you think you found The One. But then one day you find out that she is just some bitch.”

He denied that he was speaking about Spears via Twitter at the time, tweeting, “OK. I see you. Wouldn’t disrespect ANYONE personally. Ever. #Relax #ItsBritneyBitch I do love that saying though *with accent* #Respect.”