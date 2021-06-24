Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake: A Timeline of Their Ups and Downs

2021

Timberlake showed his support for Spears after she spoke out about her conservatorship for the first time in a June court hearing. “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he tweeted. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was … what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will … or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

The actor concluded, “Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”