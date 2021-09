Jason Trawick (2009-2013)

One of Spears’ most stable relationships was with former manager Jason Trawick. The pair began dating in 2009 and even got engaged in December 2011; unfortunately, they never made it down the aisle. In January 2013, the couple surprised fans by announcing their decision to split, and sources told Us Weekly that the the romance simply fizzled out over time. “Everyone knew Jason was leaving her but Britney,” a source told Us. “She’s in la-la land.”