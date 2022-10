August 2022

Britney released an audio recording in August, in which she alleged that her family “literally killed me” with the conservatorship.

“How much effort and work and heart I put in to what I did when I did work, even down to the details of how many rhinestones are going to be in my costumes. I care so much. And they literally killed me,” she claimed in her since-deleted video. “They threw me away. That’s what I felt — I felt like my family threw me away.”