Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

News

Britney Spears and Mom Lynne Spears’ Ups and Downs Through the Years: A Timeline

By
August 2022 B Britney Spears and Mother Lynne Spears Ups and Downs Through the Years
 INFphoto.com
11
9 / 11
podcast

August 2022

Lynne responded to Britney’s allegations via Instagram, noting she remains in her corner.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships,” she wrote at the time. “I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

See Full Gallery