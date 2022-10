May 2000

As Britney burst onto the pop scene in 1999 with “Baby One More Time,” Lynne was a fervent supporter of her daughter’s endeavors. They pair even co-wrote Britney Spears’ Heart to Heart, which was released one year later.

Eight years later, Britney was placed under the conservatorship after her divorce from Kevin Federline. Lynne’s involvement was kept out of the spotlight.