Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Mental Health Battle Explained

A Big Move

In September 2021, Jamie filed paperwork to terminate his role as conservator of his daughter’s estate on the basis that he didn’t think it was “longer required.”

According to court documents obtained by Us, Jamie’s petition mentioned that since the start of the conservatorship in 2008, things have changed and now “grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

The legal docs also argued that Jamie didn’t think a psychological evaluation would be necessary in order for him to step down and for the conservatorship to end.

In a statement to Us, Britney’s attorney called the new petition a “massive legal victory.”

“Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multimillion-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered,” Rosengart noted.

The attorney added that even though Jamie has decided to step down from his role as guardian of her estate, he still can’t “avoid accountability and justice” as their “investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues” will keep moving forward.