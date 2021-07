A Huge Win

At a July 2021 hearing, Britney was granted the right to choose her own lawyer for the first time since her conservatorship began in 2008. The judge approved her chosen attorney, Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor.

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” the pop star said during the hearing, adding that she is “extremely scared” of her father. “This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”