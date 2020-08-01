A More Permanent Order

After Jamie and Lutfi’s testimonies on June 13, 2019, a Los Angeles judge granted Britney a five-year restraining order against Lutfi. During the court hearing, Jamie admitted that his and the singer’s “relationship has always been strained.” A source later told Us that “Britney absolutely still wants the conservatorship to end,” although her father has given her “full access to her social media accounts,” among other “additional privileges that weren’t [previously] in place.”