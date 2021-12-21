Another Request

One month after a judge officially terminated Britney’s conservatorship, Jamie filed legal documents requesting that his daughter’s estate continue to pay his legal fees. In a statement to Variety, Britney’s lawyer called the request an “abomination” that had no legal merit. “Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money,” Matthew Rosengart said. “Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”