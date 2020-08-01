Away From the Studio

Jayden made headlines on March 3, 2020, when he went live on Instagram and told fans that his famous mom might stop making music. “I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it,’” he recalled. “I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’” A source later confirmed to Us, “Britney is in no rush to start recording music again. The thought barely crosses her mind. This is the longest break between album cycles in her career — it’s coming up on four years since Glory was released — and she’s perfectly content with it.”