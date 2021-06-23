Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Battle Explained

Breaking Her Silence

Britney spoke out about the conservatorship for the first time during a June 23, 2021, court hearing, which she called in for rather than appearing in person. She claimed that she felt “enslaved” by her father, adding: “I’m so angry I can’t sleep, and I am depressed. I want to be heard. … I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes.”

She continued: “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s enough and it makes no sense at all. … I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

Britney further alleged that she has been prevented from having more children. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she claimed. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told with the conservatorship I was not able to get married and have a baby.”