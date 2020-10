A New Conservator?

According to court documents obtained by Us on September 29, 2020, Ingham requested for Bessemer Trust Company, a private wealth management firm, to take over Britney’s estate. A judge is set to sign off on an official decision in November. Jamie responded on October 5, 2020, and indicated that he is willing to work with Britney and her attorney on finding the “most efficient and effective” plan to manage her estate.