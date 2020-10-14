Britney’s Right to Privacy

During a court hearing on October 7, 2020, Montgomery’s attorney, Lauriann Wright, acknowledged that “Britney’s right to privacy does not belong to” the fiduciary. Jamie’s lawyer Wyle agreed, saying that Britney’s desire to unseal certain court documents related to her conservatorship is up to her and her attorney, Ingham, who noted that the singer “is not legally capable to execute a declaration” in the case. The judge ordered both parties to discuss the issue and gave them due dates to file various briefs ahead of a hearing on November 10, 2020.