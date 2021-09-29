Bugging Britney

The musician commented on The New York Times Presents “Controlling Britney Spears” documentary, which claims Britney’s security team (and her father) monitored her phone calls, in September 2021 via Instagram. “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true!!!” she wrote. The same day, Britney’s lawyer slammed her father, Jamie, for his alleged part in the bugging scandal.

“The Times reported that Mr. Spears engaged in horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy,” Rosengart said in court documents filed in September 2021. “Specifically, the Times reported that he and others ‘ran an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored [Ms. Spears’s] communications’ and also evidently captured attorney-client communications with her prior lawyer, which communications are a sacrosanct part of the legal system. Even more shockingly, the Times reported that Mr. Spears and his cohorts ‘secretly captured audio recordings from her bedroom,’ including private communications with her children. Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines.”

The filing called for Jamie’s immediate suspension from his role as conservator of her estate when Britney’s hearing takes place on September 29. “To be clear, his suspension will not impede the ultimate termination of the entire conservatorship, as Mr. Spears will be required during the transition to work with his temporary successor,” her attorney wrote. “The only thing Mr. Spears will ‘lose’ is something he should not have ever had — the ability to further harm his daughter.”