Change of Guard

Us confirmed on July 2, 2021, that Judge Penny signed an order and approved in part Bessemer Trust’s emergency application to be removed as co-conservator on Britney’s case. The judge will fully weigh in on the trust’s desire to end its role as co-conservator of the singer’s estate — a duty it currently shares with Britney’s father, Jamie — at the July 14, 2021, hearing.

If the judge grants Bessemer Trust’s request to be removed from the Grammy winner’s conservatorship, her father will once again be the sole conservator of her estate, which is what she’s been fighting against since August 2020.