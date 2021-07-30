Britney Spears Doctors Support Removing Dad Jamie From Conservatorship

Doctor Approved

After Rosengart filed documents in July 2021 requesting Jason Rubin replace the musician’s father as the conservator of her estate, her health team supported the motion with a filing of their own.

Montgomery argued in court documents at the time that she and the rest of the singer’s medical staff are on board with Jamie being replaced. “[Jamie] should not continue to act as the Conservatee’s Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest of the Conservatee,” the filing read. “Because the paramount concern for this Conservatorship is doing what is in the best interest of the Conservatee, Petitioner hereby joins Conservatee in the Removal Petition.”

The docs continued: “Ms. Montgomery respectfully notes that Ms. Spears’s medical team agrees that it is not in the best interest of the Conservatee for Mr. Spears to be and remain Conservator of the Estate. Ms. Montgomery believes in good faith that Ms. Spears’s best interests are served by granting the Removal Petition and removing Mr. Spears and replacing him as Conservator of the Estate with Mr. Rubin as requested in the Appointment Petition.”