Downtime With Family

Us exclusively reported that Britney flew to her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, in early April 2020 to spend time with Jamie, Lynne, Jamie Lynn and her nieces amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They also celebrated the Zoey 101 alum’s birthday while Britney was in town. After she returned to California later that month, Federline asked his ex-wife to quarantine for two weeks before seeing their sons.