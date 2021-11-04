End It Now

In November 2021, Jamie filed a report calling for the “immediate” termination of Britney’s conservatorship. “Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter,” he wrote in court documents obtained by Us. “Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship. So it is said in no uncertain terms, Jamie believes that the Conservatorship should end, immediately.”

He also reiterated the need for the conservatorship when it was implemented in 2008, but noted again that he thinks it should be ended as soon as possible. “The fact is that 13 years ago, a conservatorship was necessary to protect Britney in every sense of the word,” he wrote. “Her life was in shambles and she was in physical, emotional, mental and financial distress. Through the Conservatorship, Britney has been able to return to a path towards stability in all of these phases of her life. The mission has been successful and it is now time for Britney to re-take control of her life. Not tomorrow or next week, now.”