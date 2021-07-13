Helping Hand

The ACLU filed a petition on July 12, 2021, asking the court to grant them “confidential communication” with the pop star to offer “supported decision making services” after her attorney’s resignation. The civil rights organization also applied to file a brief as an impartial advisor to help Britney select her own lawyer, per a source.

Attorneys with the ACLU asked if they could present their petition during the July 14, 2021, hearing and asked the court to authorize an order within 10 days so their attorneys could meet with Britney. A status report would be filed after the meeting.

“This petition offers the Court and Ms. Spears a mechanism to make that system of informed, supported choice a reality,” docs obtained by Us read. “Petitioner here request confidential communication with Ms. Spears to make sure she is aware of the concept of supported decision-making, and to learn whether she wishes to use supported decision-making to select a successor lawyer. If she so wishes, and if she wishes to consider Petitioner as supporters, Petitioners seek the Court’s leave to provide this support to Ms. Spears. As a nonprofit organization with no vested interest in the outcome of this case, Petitioners offer their services confidentially and without cost.”