Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Mental Health Battle Explained

Her Own Choice

Several weeks after her conservatorship was officially dismissed, Britney celebrated being able to enjoy her freedom.

“That beautiful … nice … and warm f–king fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks 🕯🕯🕯 !!!” she wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!! Damn I can actually pray 🙏🏼 ✨ it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!”