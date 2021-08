Immediate Action

Britney’s attorney filed an emergency motion on August 4, 2021, to move up a September 29, 2021, hearing. According to court documents obtained by Us, the “Lucky” singer requested that the hearing to suspend Jamie as conservator occur after August 23, 2021, but no later than September 5, 2021. As an alternative, Britney also asked the judge to immediately suspend Jamie and appoint Jason Rubin as conservator of her estate.