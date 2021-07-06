Jamie Calls Out Jodi for Britney’s Lack of Freedom

The “Toxic” singer’s father claimed in court documents obtained by Us on June 29, 2021, that Jodi Montgomery, who is the conservator of Britney’s person, is the one to blame for his daughter’s alleged poor treatment over the past few years. In the documents, which were submitted but have yet to be filed, Jamie claimed Montgomery “has been fully in charge” of Britney’s “day-to-day personal care and medical treatment” for two years, adding that he is “greatly saddened” by his daughter’s alleged mistreatment and wants an “investigation into those claims.”

Jamie also pointed the finger at the Grammy winner’s attorney, claiming both Samuel Ingham and Montgomery are the only ones “permitted” to speak with Britney about her “current medical treatment, diagnosis or therapy.” In addition to asking for an evidentiary hearing, Jamie requested a judge postpone the decision as to whether Montgomery’s stint as temporary conservator of Britney’s person should be extended until after a hearing can be conducted.