Jamie Stays On … For Now

A court hearing was held on November 10, 2020, to determine whether Jamie would remain the co-conservator of Britney’s estate. However, the judge ultimately decided not to suspend Jamie yet, saying the matter can be further discussed “down the road.”

During the hearing, Ingham alleged that Britney informed him “she is afraid of her father” and that she “will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career.” Jamie’s lawyer denied the claim. Lynne’s attorney, meanwhile, said the matriarch supports Britney and wants her ex-husband “to be a part of [Britney’s] life,” although “it has broken her heart to watch” the family’s court drama unfold.