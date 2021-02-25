Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Battle Explained

Jamie’s Lawyer Goes on TV

During a Good Morning America appearance on February 25, 2021, Thoreen insisted that Britney “never asked [Jamie] to step aside” from the conservatorship despite the pop star’s attorney filing multiple court documents stating the opposite. Thoreen also applauded her client for creating “a safe environment” for Britney and for bringing “her finances back from disaster.” She added, “Britney knows that her daddy loves her and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been — conservatorship or not.” Thoreen did not, however, have an answer when Amy Robach asked why Britney has not put an end to the speculation surrounding her conservatorship, responding, “You’ll have to ask Britney.”