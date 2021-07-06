Jodi Insists She’s a ‘Tireless Advocate’ for the Singer

Montgomery, who has been a part of Britney’s conservatorship team since 2019, denied Jamie’s claims in a statement to Us on June 30, 2021. “I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being,” Montgomery’s lawyer Lauriann Wright told Us at the time on behalf of her client. “While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so.”

The attorney explained that the California native’s “primary goal” has always been to “assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.” She added: “It is [Montgomery’s] sincere personal wish that Britney continues to make meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminated.”

In the case of who is to blame for Britney’s ongoing restrictions under her current conservatorship terms, Wright claimed that her client does not have the final say on most things, Jamie does. “Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them,” Montgomery’s attorney said. “Jamie Spears, as conservator of the estate, has a duty to make decisions in the best interests of the estate, and sometimes that has meant requested expenditures have been denied or limited. Since being appointed in September 2019, Ms. Montgomery has tirelessly acted in Britney’s best interests with the approval of her doctors and the oversight of the court.”