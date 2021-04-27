Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Battle Explained

‘Loyal’ Jamie Responds

Jamie fired back at his ex-wife’s claims in an April 26, 2021, court filing, asserting that Lynne has “no knowledge” of what’s best for Britney. “Lynne Spears is the one who exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit by publishing a book about the Conservatee,” Jamie’s response stated, defending himself as “a loving, caring father who has nothing to hide, has been loyal and fiercely loving toward his daughter, sought to protect her, and manage her finances so that she can live her life the way she wants.”