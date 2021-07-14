Lynne Steps Up

Shortly after Ingham’s resignation was filed, Britney’s mom petitioned the court to allow the pop star to select her own replacement attorney. “Now, and for the past many years, [Britney] is able to scare for her person and in fact has, inside of the parameters of this conservatorship, earned literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity,” court documents obtained by Us on July 7, 2021, stated. “Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and [Britney] should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to ‘not have the capacity to retain counsel.'”